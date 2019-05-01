

A driver who was caught on video speeding through flood-ravaged streets in western Quebec is facing $2,027 worth of fines and nine demerit points.

The video of the man in Mansfield-et-Pontefract, northwest of Ottawa, was posted to Facebook, and shows him splashing water on the streets as he speeds by, laughing about it.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Marie-Pier Lorrain said the driver was fined for endangering property and using a cellphone while driving.

The passenger, Lorrain said, contacted police and has taken responsibility for his role in the event. He has agreed to do volunteer work to make up for his actions.

Police say speeding through floods is risky because it can damage fragile infrastructure in place to mitigate flooding, and also because there could be debris underwater that a driver can’t see.

Police are also telling people not to come to flood zones to take selfies.