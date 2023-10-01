Man fighting for his life after stabbing at Montreal apartment

A stabbing in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough left a man seriously injured on Sunday.

Montreal police (SPVM) say a 911 call placed around 2:35 p.m. brought officers to an apartment on Alexis Nihon Boulevard near Cote-de-Liesse Road.

The man found at the scene was taken to hospital in critical condition, said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

This is a developing story, more to come...