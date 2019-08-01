

The Canadian Press





An asylum seeker who claims he fears for his life because of his sexual orientation if he returns to his native Guinea is likely to be deported on Saturday.

According to the Immigrant Workers’ Center the man, who goes by the pseudonym Karim for security reasons, was refused a stay by the Federal Court on Wednesday.

According to the organization, Karim still hopes for an intervention in his case by Federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen or Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.

Hussen intervened in 2017 when he cancelled a deportation order and granted Karim a six-month temporary residence permit. The renewal of that permit was later refused.