Man fatally shot inside Montreal taxi

A passenger in a taxi was fatally shot Friday night in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the scene near Saint-Roch Street and Querbes Avenue just after midnight Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man inside a cab with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police say one or more assailants fired in the direction of the victim, who was inside the taxi, and fled before officers arrived.

The cab driver was unhurt but suffered nervous shock.

The man's death marks Montreal's third homicide of 2024, according to the SPVM.

The investigation is ongoing.