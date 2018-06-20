Man falls from vehicle in bizarre Rosemont crash
A bizarre crash in Rosemont that saw a man fall from his vehicle has left the motorist in critical condition.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 9:31AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 20, 2018 11:10AM EDT
A bizarre accident in Rosemont left a motorist in critical condition on Tuesday night.
At 10:45 p.m., the man fell out of his car at the corner of Bourbonniere Ave. and St-Joseph.
First responders who arrived at the scene initially thought the man had been hit by a car, but soon realized he had fallen out of a vehicle that went on to hit several parked cars.
No one else was involved in the incident.
It’s not known what caused the man to leave the vehicle, or if it was done deliberately. Police dispatched collision scene specialists to investigate the vehicle and scene of the crash.
