

CTV Montreal





A Lachine man is speaking out about how easy it could be to steal luggage at Trudeau Airport.

Kyle Rougeau was on an overnight Air Canada flight from Toronto.

When he arrived back in Montreal, his luggage didn't show up.

He contacted the airline, who said they'd guarantee he'd get his bags the next day.

When Air Canada didn't get in touch, Rougeau decided to look for himself.

He found it surprisingly easy to get past security.

"No one talked to me," he said. "The sign was not even up."

He then found his bags among a heap of other suitcases.

Rougeau was startled by how easy it could be to steal bags.

"I kept thinking to myself, 'I'd be really angry if that were my golf clubs sitting in the middle of the domestic area unattended,'" he said.

The airport said that security guards patrol the area, but airlines are responsible for handling the luggage.

Rougeau has filed a complaint with Air Canada, but hasn't heard back.