MONTREAL -- The body of a 52-year-old man has been recovered by police divers after the man disappeared underwater Monday in the St-Lawrence River while on an outing with his son.

The man was looking for a small object on the river at about 5:30 p.m. when he went under the water in a spot near the Parc des Velos in Brossard, Longueuil police spokesperson Melanie Mercille said.

A relative of the missing man told CTV that the victim was remotely operating a miniature remote-controlled boat at the time, and that he went into the water to retrieve it.

The man’s son was with him at the time, the family member said. Mercille confirmed that there was a witness.

Monday night's search involved police on foot and on the water with the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard.

On Tuesday morning, divers from Quebec provincial police were brought in to search under the water.

At about 11:15 a.m., they recovered the man's body, South Shore police said on Tuesday afternoon. He was identified by family and the official cause of his death will be determined in an autopsy.

Mercille said the area is not known as an area used for swimming.