Man discovered unresponsive in parked car: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating Saturday after a man's body was discovered in a parked truck.
The SPVM could not yet say whether the case is being investigated as a homicide, but noted there were marks of violence on the body.
A 911 call drew officers to an alley near Logan and Dufresne Streets in the Centre-Sud neighbourhood around 7:50 a.m.
A man in his 30s was discovered inanimate in a vehicle. Police later confirmed his death.
The file has been handed to the SPVM major crimes unit.
More to come.
