MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man discovered unresponsive in parked car: Montreal police

    Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News) Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating Saturday after a man's body was discovered in a parked truck. 

    The SPVM could not yet say whether the case is being investigated as a homicide, but noted there were marks of violence on the body. 

    A 911 call drew officers to an alley near Logan and Dufresne Streets in the Centre-Sud neighbourhood around 7:50 a.m.

    A man in his 30s was discovered inanimate in a vehicle. Police later confirmed his death. 

    The file has been handed to the SPVM major crimes unit. 

    More to come.

     

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Storm surge and extreme snowfall hit Canada

    Another winter storm is spreading across Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, with heavy snowfall and extreme winds expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions.

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News