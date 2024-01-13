Man discovered unresponsive in parked car: Montreal police

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating Saturday after a man's body was discovered in a parked truck.

The SPVM could not yet say whether the case is being investigated as a homicide, but noted there were marks of violence on the body.

A 911 call drew officers to an alley near Logan and Dufresne Streets in the Centre-Sud neighbourhood around 7:50 a.m.

A man in his 30s was discovered inanimate in a vehicle. Police later confirmed his death.

The file has been handed to the SPVM major crimes unit.

More to come.