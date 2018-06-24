

CTV Montreal





A man in his twenties died early Sunday morning while he was near a campfire with others in Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, Lanaudiere.

Around 4:15 a.m., paramedics were called to a summer residence on Chemin des Aulnes.

There, they discovered a man in cardio-respiratory arrest.

He was pronounced dead in hospital.

The man's body bore no signs of violence.

The Quebec coroner will attempt to determine the cause of death - whether it was a sudden incident or whether alcohol and other substances contributed.