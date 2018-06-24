Man dies mysteriously near campfire in Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci
(File photo)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 1:26PM EDT
A man in his twenties died early Sunday morning while he was near a campfire with others in Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, Lanaudiere.
Around 4:15 a.m., paramedics were called to a summer residence on Chemin des Aulnes.
There, they discovered a man in cardio-respiratory arrest.
He was pronounced dead in hospital.
The man's body bore no signs of violence.
The Quebec coroner will attempt to determine the cause of death - whether it was a sudden incident or whether alcohol and other substances contributed.
