MONTREAL -- A man in his 60s died in a fire that broke out Thursday night in a residential area of the St-Roch district in Quebec City.

A woman was also taken to hospital following the fire, which ravaged a six-unit building on Sagard St. She is in critical condition.

Two 911 calls reported a fire in the building around 4 a.m., one of which mentioned a fire in a nearby garbage container.

The Service de protection contre l'incendie de la Ville de Québec (SPCIQ) says firefighters confirmed on arrival that the flames had spread to several dwellings, as well as to the attached building next door.

Two other residents were evacuated by firefighters and taken care of by paramedics. One of them was unconscious.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., the fire department said the situation was under control. Five firefighters were injured.

At daybreak, several dozen firefighters were fighting the flames while Canadian Red Cross officials helped care for evacuees living in three buildings, including temporarily housing them in Réseau de transport de la Capitale (RTC) buses.

Approximately 20 people were taken in by the Red Cross.

The damage to the two buildings affected by the fire is major, said the SPCIQ.

Quebec City police were on the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

--This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Nov. 11, 2021.