MONTREAL -- A man died Tuesday night after a shooting in the Montreal neighbourhood of St. Leonard, near the corner of Jean-Talon and Viau streets, police say.

They haven't released the victim's age or any other information about him.

At about 7:30 p.m., a 911 call came in to say that shots had been fired in the area, and police headed to a residential building near Jean-Talon and Michelet St., just east of Viau.

They located the victim in the garage of the building, an SPVM spokesperson said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators are still on scene. Passers-by reported a heavy police presence in the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated.