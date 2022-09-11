Man dies in single-vehicle accident in Quebec's Eastern Townships

A man in his 30s died Sunday morning after a road accident in Stanstead, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

The driver, who was alone in his vehicle, went off the road while driving on Lagueux Rd. at approximately 3:30 a.m. He was seriously injured.

"He was seriously injured, transferred to the hospital, and then unfortunately he was later pronounced dead," explained Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville.

The cause of the accident is still unknown, "so at this point, all hypotheses are considered," she said.

Lagueux Road was reopened to traffic around 9:30 a.m.