MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man dies in head-on collision on Quebec highway

    A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

    Quebec provincial police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Saturday evening east of Chapais, Que. in the Nord-du-Québec region.

    The head-on collision occurred on Highway 113, around 8:15 p.m., between a pickup truck and an SUV at kilometre 346.

    "The collision occurred when an SUV, which was travelling south on Highway 113, allegedly deviated from its lane to collide with a pickup truck travelling north," said Sergeant Ève Brochu-Joubert, a provincial police spokesperson.

    "The driver of the SUV, a 44-year-old man, was transported to the hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead," she added.

    The other driver, a man in his 50s, was also sent to hospital with significant, but non-life threatening, injuries.

    "Highway 113 was closed during the investigation. A patrol officer trained in collision investigation was assigned to the scene to clarify the causes and circumstances of the event," said Brochu-Joubert.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published by The Canadian Press on Oct. 29, 2023     

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1969-2023

    1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54

    'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News