Man dies in head-on collision on Quebec highway
Quebec provincial police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Saturday evening east of Chapais, Que. in the Nord-du-Québec region.
The head-on collision occurred on Highway 113, around 8:15 p.m., between a pickup truck and an SUV at kilometre 346.
"The collision occurred when an SUV, which was travelling south on Highway 113, allegedly deviated from its lane to collide with a pickup truck travelling north," said Sergeant Ève Brochu-Joubert, a provincial police spokesperson.
"The driver of the SUV, a 44-year-old man, was transported to the hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead," she added.
The other driver, a man in his 50s, was also sent to hospital with significant, but non-life threatening, injuries.
"Highway 113 was closed during the investigation. A patrol officer trained in collision investigation was assigned to the scene to clarify the causes and circumstances of the event," said Brochu-Joubert.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published by The Canadian Press on Oct. 29, 2023
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive
Thousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take flour and basic hygiene products, a UN agency said Sunday, in a mark of growing desperation and the breakdown of public order three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 at Florida street party; suspect in custody
A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a Tampa street during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized, police said.
Sikh independence vote takes place in B.C. amid Canada-India tensions
Thousands of Sikh voters are expected to turn out today in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey, to vote in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza; Gaza Health Ministry says 8,000 now killed
The Israeli military intensified airstrikes in Gaza including near its largest hospital while thousands of people desperate for food and basic items broke into aid warehouses in the besieged enclave. Here's what is happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.
Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
Kitchener, Ont., Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
Toronto
-
How 'shrinkflation' is impacting Halloween candy this year
Trick-or-treaters are set to go door-to-door in Toronto in just a few days, but the size of Halloween candy may scare them.
-
COVID-19 vaccine, flu shot available to Ontario's general public as of Monday
Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Atlantic
-
Police look for driver in hit-and-run who abandoned vehicle
Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a N.S. highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.
-
Jen Powley honoured in celebration of life
A celebration of life honouring Jen Powley, a disability rights advocate and environmentalist, was held at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in Halifax on Saturday.
-
People displaced, fire fighters injured after Glace Bay, N.S. duplex fire
Three firefighters were injured in a N.S. duplex fire that displaced several tenants.
London
-
St. Thomas man allegedly robbed while walking his dog
St. Thomas police are investigating a robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
-
Staying safe this Halloween
Whether you’re out trick-or-treating, or gathering with friends to celebrate, the London Police Service wants everyone to have a safe Halloween.
-
St. Thomas native Joe Thornton retires from the NHL
In a tweet posted by the San Jose Sharks, Thornton put all rumours to rest about his playing status for the team.
Northern Ontario
-
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
-
Remains of man missing since 2018 found buried in yard of his home near Toronto
The remains of a man missing for more than five years have been discovered buried in the yard of his Toronto-area residence, according to police.
Calgary
-
Hillhurst, Edgemont, Silver Springs,downtown core hit by water main breaks
Many Calgarians weren't getting any water when they turned on the taps Saturday, due to numerous water main outages and breaks.
-
Forge edge Cavalry 2-1 in OT thriller to defend CPL title
Tristan Borges and Forge FC followed the game plan down to the celebration part, to party like youngsters.
-
Spray Lakes Leisure Centre to reopen Sunday
One week since sewage started leaking into the Bow River, due to a ruptured pipe in Cochrane, the town says Spray Lakes Leisure Centre is set to fully re-open Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener shooting sends man to hospital
Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Kitchener that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.
-
'Ensure doors and windows are locked': Police trying to identify man in Peeping Tom investigation
Police have released the photo of a man they want to speak to as they investigate reports of a prowler in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
-
Mobile skin cancer clinic checking moles in Ontario
Melanoma Canada launched a series of mobile skin cancer screening clinics across Ontario this summer, as part of a five-year plan to hit its goal to screen 25,000 Canadians annually.
Vancouver
-
New Westminster gets $30M in pier fire settlement, seeks Indigenous collaboration on rebuilding
New Westminster city council will hold a workshop Monday to discuss the future of the city's riverfront, more than three years after a massive fire destroyed the former pier and much of the park surrounding it.
-
BC SPCA in need of volunteers for program that supports survivors of domestic violence
It can be difficult for survivors of domestic violence to leave an abusive environment, but it's even harder if they are worried about a beloved pet.
-
Large police presence expected as Halloween crowds descend on downtown Vancouver
Vancouver police say party-goers can expect to see a lot of officers in the downtown core in anticipation of thousands of costumed revellers celebrating Halloween.
Edmonton
-
'We all feel very duped': Albertans rally for repayment from retirement community life leases
A group of concerned Albertans claim they are each owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after signing so-called "life leases" with Christenson Communities retirement homes.
-
Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
-
Connor McDavid practises outdoors ahead of Sunday's Heritage Classic
McDavid has missed the Oilers last two games with an upper-body injury, but was a full participant in practice at Commonwealth Stadium Saturday evening.
Windsor
-
Suspect arrested for possession of loaded shotgun
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a man for possession of a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
-
Halloween safety tips and 'tricks'
Whether you’re out trick-or-treating, or gathering with friends to celebrate, police hope everyone can follow these safety tips.
Regina
-
'One of the worst experiences of my life': Regina senior evicted from government housing unit
A Regina senior is out on the street after being evicted from a government housing unit.
-
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
-
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
Ottawa
-
First snowfall of the season to hit Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for periods of rain or snow late this evening, before it changes to snow overnight. Ottawa could see 2 cm of snow by Monday morning.
-
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse Centretown kitchen fire
A kitchen fire in an apartment building in Centretown forced residents out into the cold for some time early Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Almost 2,000 people join rally for public education held in Saskatoon
Almost 2,000 people joined a rally for public education in front of MLA Paul Merriman’s office in Saskatoon on Saturday.
-
Skating pilot project launched in Ochapowace First Nation
A pilot program for learning how to skate and trying out different Skate Canada programs was launched on the Ochapowace First Nation on Friday.
-
Latest COVID-19 Sask. report shows increase in positive tests
The Saskatchewan health ministry’s latest COVID-19 numbers show an increase in positive tests.