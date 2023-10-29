Man dies in head-on collision on Quebec highway

Quebec provincial police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Saturday evening east of Chapais, Que. in the Nord-du-Québec region.

The head-on collision occurred on Highway 113, around 8:15 p.m., between a pickup truck and an SUV at kilometre 346.

"The collision occurred when an SUV, which was travelling south on Highway 113, allegedly deviated from its lane to collide with a pickup truck travelling north," said Sergeant Ève Brochu-Joubert, a provincial police spokesperson.

"The driver of the SUV, a 44-year-old man, was transported to the hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead," she added.

The other driver, a man in his 50s, was also sent to hospital with significant, but non-life threatening, injuries.

"Highway 113 was closed during the investigation. A patrol officer trained in collision investigation was assigned to the scene to clarify the causes and circumstances of the event," said Brochu-Joubert.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published by The Canadian Press on Oct. 29, 2023