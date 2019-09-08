

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





A man lost his life after driving off the road in Les Cedres in Monteregie.

A passerby alerted the emergency services at about 6 a.m. this morning when he saw a vehicle in a ditch on Chemin du Fleuve, near Beaudry St.

SQ officers arrived to find a seriously injured man in the vehicle and paged the fire department and Hydro Quebec to remove him from the vehicle, as the damaged vehicle was near a hydro pole.

The Ile Perrot man in his 40s was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.

SQ officers are investigating the crash to determine what caused the accident.