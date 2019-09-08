Man dies in fatal crash in Les Cedres
A Surete du Quebec cruiser is seen in this file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 12:17PM EDT
A man lost his life after driving off the road in Les Cedres in Monteregie.
A passerby alerted the emergency services at about 6 a.m. this morning when he saw a vehicle in a ditch on Chemin du Fleuve, near Beaudry St.
SQ officers arrived to find a seriously injured man in the vehicle and paged the fire department and Hydro Quebec to remove him from the vehicle, as the damaged vehicle was near a hydro pole.
The Ile Perrot man in his 40s was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.
SQ officers are investigating the crash to determine what caused the accident.
