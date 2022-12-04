Man dies in burning vehicle after collision in Montreal

A driver who stopped his vehicle at a red light met an horrific end Sunday around 12:50 a.m. in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies--Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

The driver was travelling eastbound on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard when he stopped at the intersection of 6th Avenue. He was then hit head-on by another vehicle travelling in the same direction.

"On impact, the first vehicle caught fire. The driver inside the immobilized vehicle died on the spot," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson constable Gabriella Youakim.

The other driver, a young man aged 19, was taken to hospital for treatment to lower body injuries. There are no fears for his life.

However, he could face charges as alcohol and speed may have been involved in this collision.

"A scene is currently being set up. Investigators from the collision investigation module will have to travel to the scene to understand the causes and circumstances of this event," said Youakim.

The investigation of the SPVM continues.