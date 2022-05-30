Man dies in apartment fire in Cote-des-Neiges low-income seniors' residence

Montreal firefighters found a man in the rubble after a fire early Monday morning in an apartment building in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood where many residents have low mobility.

Mohammed Ahmed lives in the building and said when he heard the fire alarm sound in the middle of the night, he only had time to grab one bag of belongings before fleeing.

"I’m always keeping ready one bag: important papers, some money, and a few clothes," a habit that goes back a long time, he said.

When the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building on Gatineau Ave. just before 3 a.m., one resident did not make it out.

"Sadly, when we were looking into this apartment, the firefighters found someone who was deceased. His death was pronounced on the scene," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

The building is a government-subsidized housing complex for low-income seniors.

Montreal police (SPVM) are handing the investigation, as is the case when any person dies in a fire.

Many who live in the building have limited mobility and had to rely on others to get out safely. Mauricio Arce's aunt was one of those, said Arce.

"She's nervous and confused," he said, adding that she uses a wheelchair and the evacuation was difficult.

Feu de bâtiment – Gatineau et Jean-Brillant – Intervention maîtrisée. pic.twitter.com/qLYEKNtZvw — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) May 30, 2022

Comtois said the building was evacuated, and most of the residents were able to return to their rooms after the firefighters finished putting out the blaze.

She said the fire was mainly in the apartment where the person died, but some adjoining apartments were affected.

At daybreak, the exact cause of the fire was not yet known. However, the SPVM reported that it seemed unlikely that it was of criminal origin.

The Montreal fire department said seniors living alone should learn various safety tips.

"Always keep an eye on what you're cooking," said Sandra Lisi of the department.

"Set a timer, so you hear when it goes off. Don't wear clothes that are too large, because they can easily get caught and always have something beside [the oven] to stifle the fire, like the cover of a pan."

The Red Cross will assist some of the seniors as they move to hotels while their apartments are being repaired.