Man dies from injuries after beating outside Orange Julep; police open homicide investigation

A 50-year-old man who was severely beaten in the parking lot of Montreal's famed Orange Julep restaurant last month has died of his injuries, police said Friday.

The victim died of his injuries in hospital on Thursday following the May 31 altercation. The Montreal police service's major crime unit is now investigating the man's death as the city's 10th homicide of the year (out of 12).

Police were called to the parking lot near the intersection of Décarie Boulevard and Paré Street after a fight broke out around 10:15 p.m.

One member of a group of people allegedly attacked the 50-year-old man. The group had fled the scene and when police arrived, they only found the man lying on the ground unconscious.

Police arrested a suspect, a 22-year-old man, the following day. He was then charged with aggravated assault.

"Since the person died, for sure the accusation will change," said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc on Friday. She did not provide any further details.

On Friday, Montreal police released their annual report for 2022, which showed that violent crime went up last year compared to 2021. Homicides also increased by 43.4 per cent compared to the average of the last five years.