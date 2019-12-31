MONTREAL -- A 26-year-old man has died following a stabbing in downtown Montreal.

It was the 25th homicide in Montreal in 2019; there were 32 in Montreal in 2018.

Police officers received a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday about an incident on Sainte-Catherine Street, near Guy Street.

“A situation degenerated between the victim and two suspects on the sidewalk,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils. “The victim suffered stab wounds to the upper body. He was transported to hospital and is presently in a critical condition.”

She added the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

“The nature of the conflict is unknown,” Chèvrefils stated.

Sainte-Catherine Street has been blocked off between Saint-Mathieu and Guy streets as investigators inspect the scene.