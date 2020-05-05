MONTREAL -- A 61-year-old man has died and one person is in custody after Montreal police found an unconscious person with stab wounds downtown at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers stumbled upon the man on Sainte-Catherine Street near the Drummond Street intersection during their overnight patrol of the area.

“From there, the Urgences-Santé personnel were called on site, but unfortunately the man was confirmed dead,” said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Breband.

The SPVM says this is the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

The suspect, a 60-year-old man, was located near the scene and will be met by investigators on Tuesday.

A perimeter has been established on Sainte-Catherine Street between Drummond and De la Montagne Streets, and Drummond Street is closed between De Maisonneuve and René-Lévesque Boulevards.

Police plan to look at cameras from nearby stores to understand the circumstances surrounding the event.