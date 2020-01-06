MONTREAL -- A man died after a police operation in Terrebonne on Monday, prompting an investigation by Quebec's police oversight agency, though few details were made public.

According to preliminary information released by the Independent Bureau of Investigations (BEI), Terrebonne police received a 911 call at 1:25 p.m. about a man in crisis.

Officers rushed to the scene and tried to control the man, but he suffered discomfort, the BEI wrote in a press release. He was brought to hospital and has since died.

It was unclear what sort of discomfort the man experienced and the BEI would not elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.

Eight BEI investigators have been dispatched to the scene, and the SQ is assisting. Witnesses are asked to communicate with the BEI via its website.

The BEI said no further details would be made available because an investigation was underway.

Terrebonne police declined to provide more details and deferred questions to the BEI.

The BEI investigates when people are injured or killed during police operations. Since the agency's inception in 2016, none of its investigations have resulted in a criminal charge against a police officer.