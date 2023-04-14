Man dies after veering off Boucherville road into St. Lawrence River

A man in his 30s died Friday morning after his vehicle veered off the road in Boucherville, in Quebec's Montérégie region, before plunging into the St. Lawrence River.

Shortly after daybreak, Longueuil police (SPAL) did not know if other people were in the car.

At 3:20 a.m., police were notified that an eastbound car drove off the road on Marie-Victorin Boulevard.

Upon arrival, SPAL officers couldn't approach the vehicle in the water. The municipal fire department was called to help retrieve the man from the vehicle.

The man was then transported to hospital, where he died shortly afterwards.

In the early morning, police were still trying to determine if other people got out of the vehicle before first responders intervened.

A section of Marie-Victorin Boulevard was closed to traffic so investigators could reconstruct the events. Brake marks on the roadway appear to be related to the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 14, 2023.