    • Man dies after truck falls into Montreal East quarry

    A rescue operation is underway after a Lafarge company truck fell into a quarry in Montreal East. (Marie-Michelle Lauzon/Noovo Info) A rescue operation is underway after a Lafarge company truck fell into a quarry in Montreal East. (Marie-Michelle Lauzon/Noovo Info)

    A 33-year-old man is dead after a truck fell into a quarry, sinking into a reservoir in Montreal East Tuesday morning.

    According to information obtained by Noovo Info, the truck fell into the water at 7:02 a.m.

    The depth of the water where the truck fell is at least five metres.

    The Montreal fire department's water rescue team and Montreal police (SPVM) divers searched the area for several hours.

    The man's body was found inside the truck.

    According to Lafarge, the incident involved a customer's truck.

    Paramedics, Montreal police investigators and representatives with the Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) were also dispatched to the scene.

    The quarry remains open.

