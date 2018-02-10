Man dies after snowmobile plunges into stream in Drummondville
(File photo)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, February 10, 2018 10:31AM EST
A snowmobiler died after losing control of his vehicle and plunging into a stream in L'Avenir, near Drummondville Saturday morning.
Around 12:30 a.m., six snowmobiles were travelling on a designated trail when one driver missed a turn and drove into the stream.
The 24-year-old man was trapped under his vehicle, and was pronounced dead on-scene.
The Surete du Quebec will be investigating to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.
