

CTV Montreal





A snowmobiler died after losing control of his vehicle and plunging into a stream in L'Avenir, near Drummondville Saturday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., six snowmobiles were travelling on a designated trail when one driver missed a turn and drove into the stream.

The 24-year-old man was trapped under his vehicle, and was pronounced dead on-scene.

The Surete du Quebec will be investigating to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.