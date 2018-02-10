A snowmobiler died after losing control of his vehicle and plunging into a stream in L'Avenir, near Drummondville Saturday morning. 

Around 12:30 a.m., six snowmobiles were travelling on a designated trail when one driver missed a turn and drove into the stream. 

The 24-year-old man was trapped under his vehicle, and was pronounced dead on-scene. 

The Surete du Quebec will be investigating to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. 