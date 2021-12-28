A 39-year-old man has died following a shooting Monday night in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 9:40 p.m. about gunshots heard on Jean-Talon Street, near de l'Assomption Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the ground in a parking lot.

He was wounded "in the upper body," according to Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he later died.

The force could not say if the victim is known to police.

At least one suspect was reportedly seen at the scene before police arrived.

Investigators, forensic technicians and the canine unit are onsite to canvass the scene, interview witnesses and check surveillance cameras.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

The death is considered the 37th homicide of 2021 on the territory patrolled by Montreal police.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 28, 2021.