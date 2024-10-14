MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man dies after possible drowning in Cote Saint-Luc

    Emergency responders were dispatched to a Côte-Saint-Luc residence following reports of a possible drowning involving a man in his 60s.
    A man in his 60s has died after reports of a drowning at a home in Côte Saint-Luc on Monday.

    Urgences-Santé confirmed that an ambulance was dispatched to a residence.

    "The call came in at 2:11 p.m. An intervention took place at a residence on Norwalk Street involving a man in his 60s. I can confirm that he was not transported to the hospital," said Urgences-Santé spokesperson Julie Gaulin.

    The file has been transferred to the coroner's office.

