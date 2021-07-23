MONTREAL -- A swimming outing in Parc National de Plaisance turned tragic on Friday afternoon when a man in his 50s lost his life.

According to the Surete du Quebec, emergency services were called to the park to rescue an unconscious man in the Ottawa River.

The man was with friends, who told police they brought him out of the water and attempted to resuscitate him after he lost consciousness.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 23, 2021.