Man dies after head-on collision in Sainte-Eulalie, Que.

Two vehicles collided head-on Sunday afternoon in Sainte-Eulalie, Que., killing one man.

"One of the drivers suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville.

In the early evening, the SQ confirmed that the man in his twenties did not survive.

The other driver involved in the accident suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There was only one occupant in each vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Highway 955 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The highway was closed in both directions while the cause of the incident was investigated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 15, 2023.