Man dead in Boucherville train collision
Published Tuesday, December 1, 2020 7:29AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 1, 2020 8:48AM EST
Longueuil police were investigating a train accident that killed a man on Monday night / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News Montreal
MONTREAL -- Longueuil police were investigating after a man was fatally struck by a train Monday night.
The man was killed after he was struck at the corner of Graham-Bell and Volta Sts. in Boucherville.
Police were combing the area in an attempt to determine whether the death was the result of a work accident or if the man had died by suicide.
They confirmed Monday morning that it appeared as though it was the latter.