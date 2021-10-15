MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) marked the city's 24th homicide for 2021 after a man who was stabbed earlier this week succumbed to his injuries.

The victim, 46, was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed near de Maisonneuve Blvd. and Visitation St. in Ville Marie during the evening of Oct. 12.

Police received the call shortly before 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a 26-year-old suspect near the scene and arrested him.

According to the SPVM, the victim died Thursday night.

Police say an investigation into the event is ongoing, and anyone with knowledge of the incident can speak to police anonymously via the Info-Crime Montreal line (514 393-1133), or online.