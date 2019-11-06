A man is dead following a terrible crash in downtown Montreal Wednesday morning.

He was driving his SUV at a very high speed on Notre-Dame St. headed west and crossed several lanes of traffic before slamming into the supporting wall for the train tracks headed to Central Station at Robert-Bourassa Blvd.

His death was confirmed at the scene, said police.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. in front of several witnesses.

Notre-Dame St. west is closed for the time being.



Police are investigating the cause of the crash.