Man dead after SUV slams into wall on Notre-Dame
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 12:22PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 6, 2019 2:10PM EST
An SUV slammed into the retaining wlal for train tracks heading into Central Station (image: Ken Dow / CTV Montreal)
A man is dead following a terrible crash in downtown Montreal Wednesday morning.
He was driving his SUV at a very high speed on Notre-Dame St. headed west and crossed several lanes of traffic before slamming into the supporting wall for the train tracks headed to Central Station at Robert-Bourassa Blvd.
His death was confirmed at the scene, said police.
The incident happened at about 11 a.m. in front of several witnesses.
Notre-Dame St. west is closed for the time being.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.