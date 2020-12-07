MONTREAL -- A 57-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges in the death his 74-year-old partner in Laval.

Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau confirmed that police responded to the woman's apartment on du Havre Avenue at 1 p.m. Friday and discovered the woman dead, and that it was the department's fourth homicide of 2020.

"On scene [police] discovered the woman with different kinds of wounds," said Boudreau.

The woman's partner was arrested, interrogated and appeared in court Saturday where he was charged with second-degree murder as well as three counts of breach of conditions.

"An autopsy will confirm the reason she died," said Boudreau.



The suspect returns to court on Dec. 10.