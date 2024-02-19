MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man charged with second-degree murder after woman dies in stabbing near Montreal

    A 53-year-old man was charged with second-degree Monday murder after a woman was fatally stabbed on Montreal's South Shore.

    The man appeared in court to formally face the charge at the Longueuil courthouse, Noovo Info reported.

    Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police received a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. Sunday about the incident in a house on Ménard Street near Principale Street in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, Que.

    According to police spokesperson Jean-Luc Tremblay, the 51-year-old woman's two children were in the home at the time of the stabbing and that one of them called 911.

    The woman was transported to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The accused was arrested on site.

    "They seemed to have been living together. They were together for a certain amount of time," Tremblay said. "We're speaking about a domestic incident."

    Police say they were expected to interview the two children, one of whom is a teenager and the other a young adult, sometime on Monday.

    "They did not have a link with the man," said Tremblay.

    Investigators and forensic technicians are also onsite to determine the events leading up to the death.

