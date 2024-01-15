MONTREAL
    • Man charged with second-degree murder after stabbing death in Laval

    A man has been charged with second-degree murder after police say a 66-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Laval early Monday morning.

    Mohamed Reda Ajaba, 32, appeared in court via videolink from his hospital bed to formally face the charge. Ajaba is accused of killing Abdelhak Ajaba, according to the charge sheet.

    Laval police confirmed to reporters that the two men knew each other, but did not elaborate on their relationship.

    The killing marked Laval's first homicide of the year, and third in Quebec.

    The accused remains in police custody.

    Laval police say the incident happened outside a home on Robin Place at 3:30 a.m. Monday in the Laval-des-Rapides district.

    "The victim was immediately transported to a hospital where, unfortunately, he was pronounced dead," said Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara.

    The accused is due back in court on Jan. 29.

