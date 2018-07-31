

The Canadian Press





A 36-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with his spouse’s death in St-Isidore-de-la-Prairie on Sunday.

The suspect was charged at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfiled courthouse on Monday.

A day earlier, officers from the Chateauguay police force found Kim Racine in cardiac arrest in a single-family home. The 24-year-old woman was later declared dead in hospital.

Eugene Morin will be held in detention pending his next court appearance.

The exact circumstances of Racine’s death have not yet been made public.