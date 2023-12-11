Man charged with manslaughter after break-in at Laval pruning company

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after a break-in at a pruning company in Laval on Nov. 29 that left one person dead.

Laval police (SPL) say Sylvain Duchesne was charged with manslaughter following the break-in on Sainte-Rose Boulevard.

Officers were initially called to the scene after employees discovered the body of a man when they arrived at work at 7:25 a.m.

"The investigation quickly established that the victim's death was the result of foul play," Laval police said. "Investigators were able to establish that the suspect had broken into the business to steal metal and that the victim had caught him in the act. An altercation ensued between the two individuals, which unfortunately ended in the victim's death."

Duchesne appeared at the Laval courthouse last Friday to face a charge of manslaughter.

He will remain in custody and is expected to return to court on Jan. 11.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the confidential police information line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL-231129-018.