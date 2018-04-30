Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Ile Bizard bar
An altercation inside of the bar spilled out into the parking lot, police said, where a 20-year-old man was stabbed. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 8:24PM EDT
A man was charged in connection with a bar fight turned stabbing in Ile Bizard over the weekend.
Dave Ouellette, 35, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the assault.
It began inside a bar on Cherrier St., police said, and escalated. A 20-year-old man from Pierrefonds sustained stab wounds and was transported to hospital - where he remains in stable, yet critical condition, they said.
On Monday, Ouellette was charged with attempted murder, obstruction, drug possession, and parole violation at the Montreal courthouse.
A judge ordered that he remain detained until his next hearing.