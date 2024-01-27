Man charged in Montreal with 2nd-degree murder of wife
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing of Narjess Ben Yedder, a 32-year-old woman found dead in Montreal Friday.
The accused, Mustapha Khalil Mechken, was her husband, Noovo Info has learned. He and Yedder had been married since 2021.
Mechken, 42, appeared at the Montreal courthouse Friday evening to be charged.
A 911 call was made around 7:50 a.m. Friday to report the stabbing.
Mechken was arrested at the scene on Sherbrooke Street East near Yves-Thériault Avenue, in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
The case will be back in court on Jan. 29.
With files from Noovo Info.
