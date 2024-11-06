MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man charged in Montreal fatal hit-and-run allegedly had tools to steal cars

    A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    A 21-year-old man charged following a hit-and-run in Montreal last summer that killed a teenager allegedly had tools to break into cars in his vehicle at the time of the crash.

    Yasser Laroui was arrested Wednesday morning by Quebec provincial police with help of Longueuil police.

    The Longueuil resident is expected to appear at the Montreal courthouse in the afternoon to face charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, failure to stop after an accident causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident, and possession of break-in instruments.

    On June 30, Jahmal Dorcelus, 19, died in the crash on the southbound lanes of the Decarie Expressway on the ramp leading to the 136 East. The collision also injured a second person, who was sent to hospital.

    Court documents show that the accused allegedly had a saw, a programmer, and blank keys in his vehicle, which the SQ says was a rented Mercedes that was not stolen.

    Laroui does not have a criminal record in Quebec.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News