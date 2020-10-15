MONTREAL -- The man charged with causing the deadly 2019 crash on Highway 440 north of Montreal appeared in a Laval courthouse Thursday.

Jagmeet Grewal is facing two new charges: criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The fiery crash in 2019 left four people dead including two retired Montreal police officers and injured 15 more on Aug. 5, 2019.

