Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run

A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings.

The girl has been identified as Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia, 45, appeared in a Montreal courthouse Wednesday to be charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death. Police say the accused, a resident of Longueuil, Que., turned himself in Tuesday after initially fleeing the scene of the hit-and-run collision.

The victim was walking in a school zone in the Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle.

Girl struck in hit-and-run

The young girl arrived as a refugee with her mother, brother and sister, according to Michael Shwec, head of the Quebec chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. He said the girl's father stayed behind to fight in Ukraine.

"It's unbelievable what that poor mother is going through," said Schwec. "Thinking that she came here, she had a safe place, began integrating within life in Montreal. To have this happen, especially around Christmas – just before the holidays. It's a terrible nightmare that you wouldn't want anybody to have to live through."

A parish priest is in contact with the girl's mother, according to Shwec who said an online fundraiser will be set up to help the family cover funeral costs.

"So the mother, the family, is going through a very difficult time and the community looks to celebrate Christmas as a community and now we have this dark cloud over everybody. It's a very tough time," said Schwec.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the scene around 8:05 a.m., where they found the girl seriously injured. She was transported to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries.

Garcia turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon, Montreal police spokeswoman Const. Mariane Allaire Morin said.



The accused is due back in court Thursday, and will have a Spanish-language interpreter present. The hearing on Thursday will either set a date for a bail hearing or come to an agreement on release conditions. The Crown opposed his release on bail.

His lawyer, Eric Coulombe, did not offer a comment after the arraignment.



Becerra does not have a criminal record.

'WAKE-UP CALL,' SAY NEIGHBOURS

A group of about 40 mourners took part in a vigil Tuesday night.

"It's a small community. Everybody knows everybody. So it's a wake-up call. Because a lot of people have been saying that traffic is really, really bad. It's a disaster," said organizer Philippe Bouchard.



Neighbour Isabelle Tames said the tragedy highlighted concerns already in the community east of downtown Montreal about cars speeding on the street

"The sister was really shocked, she was saying the car came really fast," said neighbour Isabelle Tames. "There is a lot of traffic in peak hours because of Sherbrooke (Street). They want to avoid Sherbrooke and they take this street. The thing is this is a school street, there is a school. All kids are walking here. It’s sad that a tragedy had to happen to see that there is danger here."

Quebec Premier François Legault addressed the tragedy at a press scrum in Quebec City Wednesday morning.

"Of course, we have to be careful in school zones everywhere in Quebec, all the time. We have children, our children, walking or using a bike to go to school," he said. "It's too sad to see somebody from Ukraine, coming from the war, to end like this. It's terrible."

This is a developing story. More to come.

With files from CTV's Joe Lofaro and The Canadian Press