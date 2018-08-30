

CTV Montreal





Montreal Police are investigating a stabbing in Montreal-North, after the victim called 911 himself to alert authorities.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, when a conflict erupted between two individuals on Ethier St., near de Charleroi.

The victim told police he didn't know his assailant.

He was rushed to hospital with upper-body injuries, but is expected to survive.

No arrests were made, and police are still trying to better understand the events.