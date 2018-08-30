Featured Video
Man calls 911 after stabbing by stranger in Montreal-North
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 9:16AM EDT
Montreal Police are investigating a stabbing in Montreal-North, after the victim called 911 himself to alert authorities.
The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, when a conflict erupted between two individuals on Ethier St., near de Charleroi.
The victim told police he didn't know his assailant.
He was rushed to hospital with upper-body injuries, but is expected to survive.
No arrests were made, and police are still trying to better understand the events.
