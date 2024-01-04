Man barricades himself in Laval home, 50 people evacuated as a precaution

About 50 people have been evacuated from their homes as a precaution after a 38-year-old man barricaded himself in an apartment building.

Laval police (SPL) received a 911 call at 10 p.m. Wednesday about the incident on Laval Boulevard between de la Concorde Boulevard and Dubé Street.

According to Erika Landry, a spokesperson with Laval police, the man is making threats, appears disoriented and is not cooperating.

She says police do not know if he is armed.

A security perimeter has been established in the area.