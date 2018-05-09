Man badly injured in fall on Mount Royal
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 7:19AM EDT
One man is in hospital with serious injuries after falling down a rocky slope on Mount Royal.
It happened sometime before 11:30 p.m. along Olmsted Rd. on the east side of the mountain.
A passerby found the man lying semi-conscious on the ground and called 9-1-1.
The special rescue units of Urgences Santé and the Montreal fire department took about 30 minutes to pick him up and bring him to a safe location, at which point he was taken to hospital to be treated for back and head injuries.
Last July a surgeon at Ste. Justine hospital, Dr. Shreyas Roy, died after falling in the same location.
There are signs in the area warning of the steep slope.
Latest Montreal News
- Man badly injured in fall on Mount Royal
- New Azur metro parking garage in Saint-Laurent means more trains on the way
- Site of G7 summit, Manoir Richelieu, turning into fortress
- Quebec to impose curfew between midnight and 5 a.m. on some young drivers
- Cyclists to take over Montreal streets -- including on Mount Royal