One man is in hospital with serious injuries after falling down a rocky slope on Mount Royal.

It happened sometime before 11:30 p.m. along Olmsted Rd. on the east side of the mountain.

A passerby found the man lying semi-conscious on the ground and called 9-1-1.

The special rescue units of Urgences Santé and the Montreal fire department took about 30 minutes to pick him up and bring him to a safe location, at which point he was taken to hospital to be treated for back and head injuries.

Last July a surgeon at Ste. Justine hospital, Dr. Shreyas Roy, died after falling in the same location.

There are signs in the area warning of the steep slope.