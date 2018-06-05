

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are searching for someone who attacked another man in Champ de Mars.

Around 11:20 p.m. the attack in the park in Old Montreal left a 33-year-old man bleeding.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged, although he is not co-operating with police.

Officers do have a suspect in mind, and they are searching for a 37-year-old man.

Police believe the dispute was related to drug dealing.