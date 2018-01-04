

CTV Montreal





A 50-year-old man suspected of committing a sex crime has been arrested twice inside of a week at the same swimming pool in Quebec City.

The man was first arrested on Saturday at the Sylvie-Bernier Pool in the Sainte-Foy borough of Quebec City on charges of sexual harassment against at least one teenager.

After being arrested, the suspect was released on condition that he did not return to the swimming pool on Hochelaga Blvd.

He was, however, seen near the changing room of the pool on Wednesday. Quebec City police say that by 7 p.m., had been arrested for a second time.

This time, the suspect will remain behind bars. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday afternoon to face the new charge of breach of condition of release.

With files from La Presse Canadienne