Featured Video
Man arrested over video praising Quebec City mosque shooter pleads not guilty
Pierre Dion, seen here in a video posted to YouTube in April, was arrested for inciting hatred on Thur., Jan. 31, 2019, over another video posted to Facebook in which he praised Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 8:24AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 2, 2019 8:13AM EST
A Terrebonne man, facing charges of inciting hate over a video posted to Facebook in which he praised the man behind the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting, pleaded not guilty on Friday.
Pierre Dion was arrested on Thursday night and was charged with two counts of inciting hatred. He was released from the Laval courthouse after paying a $500 bail and agreeing to comply with several conditions.
The video was published on the second anniversary of the shooting that left six people dead.
Alexandre Bissonnette pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and another six of attempted murder in March.
A judge is expected to issue a ruling on Feb. 8 on Bissonnette’s sentence. He faces up to 150 years in prison.
In another video posted to YouTube in April, Dion calls Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “a traitor” because of his policies regarding immigration.
On Thursday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said he would not support the creation of an anti-Islamophobia Day in the province, saying “I don’t think there’s any Islamophobia in Quebec.”
Latest Montreal News
- Pepper sprayer who shut down 3 lines of metro system gets a year in prison
- What the Sir George Williams riot meant for race rights in Canada
- Bar fight in Southwest borough ends in stabbing
- Liberals, Muslims take aim at Legault over Islamophobia comments
- Man arrested over video praising Quebec City mosque shooter pleads not guilty