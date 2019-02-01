

A Terrebonne man is facing charges of inciting hate over a video posted to Facebook in which he praised the man behind the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting.

Pierre Dion was arrested on Thursday night and will appear at the Laval courthouse on Friday.

The video was published on the second anniversary of the shooting that left six people dead.

Alexandre Bissonnette pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and another six of attempted murder in March.

A judge is expected to issue a ruling on Feb. 8 on Bissonnette’s sentence. He faces up to 150 years in prison.

In another video posted to YouTube in April, Dion calls Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “a traitor” because of his policies regarding immigration.

On Thursday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said he would not support the creation of an anti-Islamophobia Day in the province, saying “I don’t think there’s any Islamophobia in Quebec.”