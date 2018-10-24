

CTV Montreal





One man has been arrested under suspicion of impaired driving following a deadly car crash in Laval Wednesday morning.

The 27-year-old driver was heading south on Route 335 when drifted out of his lane and into oncoming traffic. He rammed his car into a street sweeper, seriously injuring himself and another man in the car. The driver of the street sweeper was not injured, but was treated for shock.

The two crash victims were taken to hospital in critical condition, and at 10:30 a.m. police reported that the passenger, a 34-year-old man, had died of his injuries.

Police said the driver has been arrested under suspicion of driving while impaired although he must also undergo surgery for injuries inflicted in the crash. Laval police Const. Stephanie Bashara said a blood test has been taken and that collision experts are looking at the incident.

Bashara said the results of the test will determine what charges will be made against the driver, but said police currently believe he was under the influence of drugs and not alcohol.

“The investigation now is going toward the drug consumption (rather) than the alcohol, so now were waiting for the blood test results and they have to an expertise on the car. So all the elements are going to be studied to conclude (what happened) before the accusations are made,” said Beshara, reiterating, “but they’re going more toward drugs than alcohol.”

Neither man is from Laval.

Police initially closed the southbound lanes from Des Laurentides Blvd./Des Mille Iles Blvd., then closed the northbound lanes at Saint Saens St., just north of Perron Ave.