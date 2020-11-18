MONTREAL -- Longueuil police have arrested a person in connection to threats made against Mayor Sylvie Parent.

Parent and other elected officials received threats last week when news came out about a plan to cull about 15 deer to manage overpopulation in Longueuil's Michel-Chartrand park.

The man who was arrested on Tuesday is in his 20s and lives outside of Longueuil, according to police. He was released under certain conditions but may face criminal charges.

In addition to Tuesday's arrest, police are handling two more threat files related to the deer, they said.

A petition against the culling of the deer also gained 35,000 signatures online -- with many calling on the city to simply relocate the animals instead.

The plan was to remove the deer from the urban area and donate the meat to a local food bank.

Longueuil police taking this opportunity to remind people to debate ideas with "the utmost care, whether it's on social media, over the phone, or in person" as last week's "debate" quickly turned into multiple criminal investigations and at least one arrest.