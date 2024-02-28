MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man arrested for throwing stones at cars in Sherbrooke

    A Sherbrooke Police cruiser is seen on July 21, 2015 (Source: Service Police de Sherbrooke) A Sherbrooke Police cruiser is seen on July 21, 2015 (Source: Service Police de Sherbrooke)
    A man who is well known to police was arrested Tuesday for throwing rocks at dozens of cars in Sherbrooke.

    Sherbrooke police (SPS) says it believes the 44-year-old suspect may be linked to more than 40 cases of cars being hit by rocks since the beginning of February on Sainte-Catherine Road in the southwestern part of the city.

    The most recent incident known to police occurred last Monday at 9 p.m. when a motorist received a rock on her windshield, shattering the glass.

    The driver was not injured.

    The day before his arrest, the suspect had been released from the courts following criminal acts allegedly committed in recent weeks.

    He is due to appear in court on Wednesday for assault with a weapon and mischief to a vehicle, according to police.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 28, 2024.

